Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Increased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $77.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.