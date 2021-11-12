V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in V.F. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in V.F. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 78,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

