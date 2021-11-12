Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.69

Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.69 and traded as high as $105.80. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $105.45, with a volume of 3,781 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.