Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,480.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $12,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

USIO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

