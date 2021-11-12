USD Coin Achieves Market Cap of $34.43 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.43 billion and approximately $4.92 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.43 or 0.07280836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00086258 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00085778 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,424,351,584 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

