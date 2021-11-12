Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 1,221,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 449,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UROY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 131.85 and a quick ratio of 109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.37 million and a P/E ratio of -279.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

