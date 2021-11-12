Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.90.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,330,111 shares of company stock valued at $533,999,017. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Upstart by 791.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $23,857,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST traded up $19.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.07. 187,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.66. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

