Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

UNM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

