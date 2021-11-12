Unitrade Hits One Day Volume of $1.30 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $1.30 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00222092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars.

