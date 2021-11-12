UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $466.14 and last traded at $462.85, with a volume of 11004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $464.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.91.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $430.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

