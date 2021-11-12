United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,848. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.19 and a 200-day moving average of $337.37. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

