United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.96

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 4455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.