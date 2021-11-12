United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.96

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 4455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.
A number of research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
