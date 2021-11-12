Unifty (NIF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $964,638.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $45.03 or 0.00070521 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $53.89 million and approximately $964,638.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifty has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,086,443.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

