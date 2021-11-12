Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Umicore from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Umicore has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

