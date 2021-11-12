Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells $244,773.20 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

