UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $112.53 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

