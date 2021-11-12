UBS Group Downgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Neutral

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

VIV stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

