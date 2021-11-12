UBS Group Downgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Neutral

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
VIV stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.