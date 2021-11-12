UBS Group Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $236,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.