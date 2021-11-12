UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $672.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $283.92 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $620.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

