UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.