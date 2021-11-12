UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,664 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of South State worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

