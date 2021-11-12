UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of CIT Group worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 259,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after buying an additional 232,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 42,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $50.70 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

