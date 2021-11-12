UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Sumo Logic worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUMO opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.12. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $2,263,209. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

