UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

