Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $549.31

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $549.31 and last traded at $549.31, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $543.86.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

