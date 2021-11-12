Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $549.31

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $549.31 and last traded at $549.31, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $543.86.
TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.37 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
