Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

