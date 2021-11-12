Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 75,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 929,065 shares.The stock last traded at $12.43 and had previously closed at $11.88.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.