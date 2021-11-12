Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.68

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 25.90 ($0.34). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.34), with a volume of 500,448 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

