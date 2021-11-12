Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $372.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.54.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
