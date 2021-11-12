TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.570 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.80.

TTEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. TTEC has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,145,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

