TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.TTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.57 EPS.

TTEC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. TTEC has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,400 shares of company stock worth $12,108,052 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.