Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tscan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

In other news, insider Gavin Macbeath purchased 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $30,745.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski acquired 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

