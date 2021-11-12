Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,704 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $26,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.14 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

