Truist Securities Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $88.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.23.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $47.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,583 shares of company stock worth $2,145,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

