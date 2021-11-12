Truist Securities Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.
TTD stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $98.20.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
