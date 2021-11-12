Truist Securities Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.

TTD stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $98.20.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

