Truist Securiti Weighs in on PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of PDCE opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.32 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

