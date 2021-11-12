Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

