Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $153.35. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Freshpet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

