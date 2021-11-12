Truist Securiti Comments on Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $19,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.