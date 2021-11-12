True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TNT.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.47 million and a PE ratio of 16.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.42. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.