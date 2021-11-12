Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of TGI opened at $22.56 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

