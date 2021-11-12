Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRRSF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $33.50 on Monday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

