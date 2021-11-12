Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

TRIN stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $469.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 157,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 230,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.