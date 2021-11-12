Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) received a C$16.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.73.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE TCN traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$18.11. 80,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.96. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$18.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.