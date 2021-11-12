Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,130. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

