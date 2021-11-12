Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $128.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Trex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

