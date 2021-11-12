Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trex by 30.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.