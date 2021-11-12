Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Insider Sells $262,813.95 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TREX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,865. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

