Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.52. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

TREX opened at $128.67 on Friday. Trex has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

