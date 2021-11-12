Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

TIG opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TIG shares. William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trean Insurance Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Trean Insurance Group worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.